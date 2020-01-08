Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Believe it or not, it’s been eight years since Tim Tebow played his last home game as a member of the Denver Broncos. Jan. 8, 2012, was the date of Tebow’s most memorable game as Bronco — a thrilling 29-23 overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Denver Broncos quarterback set a postseason record in that game of 31.6 yards per completion, and he also went down in Twitter history at the time for most sports tweets per second. Twitter announced that there were 9,420 sports tweets per second after Tebow’s game-winning 80-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.
Tebow also threw for 316 yards in the game.
The following week, the Patriots knocked the Broncos out of the playoffs with a 45-10 win at Gilette Stadium. During the offseason the Broncos traded Tebow to the New York Jets. Tebow became expendable after quarterback Peyton Manning signed with Denver.