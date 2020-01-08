DENVER (CBS4)– Some Denver police officers are being recognized for going above and beyond their normal duties. The organization “Citizens Appreciate Police” honored those officers on Wednesday.
Among those officers honored is Marisa Willcockson who helped organize a birthday party for a little girl named Kayla.
Kayla’s mother was having some health problems and couldn’t plan the party.
Kayla, who wants to be a police officer one day, attended the ceremony and dressed as an officer!
“It was really good, super neat, my kids and my husband even helped out, my kids were in the back seat putting gift bags together for her birthday,” said Willcockson.
Denver Police Officers Katie Allen and Shelby Haskell were honored for helping a family experiencing homelessness find a safe place to stay.