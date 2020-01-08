ROSWELL, N.M. (CBS4/AP) — New Mexico authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico and his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira, after the boy’s mother was found dead in a southeast Roswell home. Authorities say the death of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez Tuesday was ruled a homicide.
The Roswell Police Department described Osiel Rico as 2-feet-6 inches tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Osiel was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 602 East Forest in Roswell. It is unknown what Osiel was last seen wearing.
“Osiel Ernesto Rico is MISSING and is believed to be in DANGER if not located,” investigators stated. Police say the boy’s whereabouts are an “urgent concern.”
Police believe he is with his father, 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira. Rico-Ruvira is described as 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
He is believed to be driving an unknown year maroon GMC Yukon SUV with an unknown license plate number.
Authorities say Rico-Ruvira may be headed to Mexico. Anyone with information should contact the Roswell Police Department or call 911.
