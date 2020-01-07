BREAKING NEWSIran Launches 12+ Ballistic Missiles Onto U.S. Military Base In Iraq
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver International Airport, Denver News, United Airlines


DENVER (CBS4) – United Airlines Vice President of Operations says the airlines has plans to expand. They told the Denver Business Journal there are now more than 7,000 employees.

The airlines also hopes to have 700 flights out of DIA by 2025. It is adding 50 new flights this year.

The new positions include baggage handlers, flight attendants and pilots.

Comments

Leave a Reply