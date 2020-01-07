Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – United Airlines Vice President of Operations says the airlines has plans to expand. They told the Denver Business Journal there are now more than 7,000 employees.
The airlines also hopes to have 700 flights out of DIA by 2025. It is adding 50 new flights this year.
The new positions include baggage handlers, flight attendants and pilots.