



Safe2Tell has been in Colorado for 15 years, and the number of calls into it continue to grow. In December 2019, the program received 2,100 tips, an 8% increase in monthly tip volume compared to December 2018.

To date for the 2019-2020 school year, Safe2Tell has received 11,485 tips, a 25% increase over the 2018-2019 school year. Suicide threats (403), drugs (150), and bullying (141) continued to be the top categories of tips reported to the program.

“Although Safe2Tell reports decrease during the holidays when many of our Colorado schools are on break, the continued increase in monthly tip volume when compared to last year shows our students and families are remaining vigilant,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “As we move into 2020, it is important that students continue to report anything they deem suspicious or cause for concern.”

Rick Padilla’s son, Jack, took his own life in February 2019. The Cherry Creek student was the victim of bullying. Rick is glad to see more and more people are using the Safe2Tell.

“I think part of the solution is elevating this conversation so that parents and children know that there are resources out there,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

One worry Rick has is false reporting, something that does happen and can be used as a form of bullying. False tips are those that contain untrue information and are submitted with the intent to harm, injure, or bully another person.

“If a child is angry with another child and they want to report them to Safe2Tell… it goes the school, it goes to the AG, then it goes to law enforcement. You have a law enforcement response to the child’s household,” said Padilla.

Safe2Tell officials say false tips remain at approximately 2.5% of all tips submitted. State officials say there are consequences for people who submit false tips.

The program distributes anonymous tips to local law enforcement and school officials according to state law.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made online or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.

MORE RESOURCES:

In addition to 911 for emergencies, here are some resources if you or your loved ones are in crisis:

The toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

Text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line, which provides 24/7 support with a trained crisis counselor.

Veterans can call 1-800-273-8255 (and press 1) to reach responders at the Department of Veterans Affairs. They also provide confidential online chats and text support at 838255.

To learn more about mental health and finding support:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is made up of a network of more than 150 crisis centers across the U.S. Find the one closest to you on their website.

Call the NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) helpline at 1-800-950-6264, or text NAMI to 741741. NAMI also has programs for family and caregivers that provide education and support.

Search for a psychiatrist in your area using the American Psychiatric Association’s website.

Find substance abuse or mental health facilities through the Department of Health and Human Services’ SAMHSA website.