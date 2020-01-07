AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A stolen car leads to a deadly officer-involved shooting that spanned two cities. The incident began at Federal Boulevard and Cedar Avenue and ended at Interstate 225 and Iliff Avenue.
The shooting happened about 6 p.m. Monday and forced the closure of the ramp at I-225 and Iliff for about two hours.
Officers followed the man who they believe was in a stolen car. Police say at one point, the man pulled out a gun and that’s why officers shot at him.
“The Aurora Police Department received an emergency request for cover by Denver police officers. Once the Aurora Police Department arrived in this general area at Iliff and 225, some events occurred with the Denver Police Department that had traffic stopped and that led to an officer-involved shooting involving at least one Denver police officer,” said Aurora Police spokeswoman Crystal McCoy.
The suspect was an adult male. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later. The suspect’s identity has not been released.