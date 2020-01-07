Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– There are changes for parking this year at the National Western Stock Show. The Colorado tradition kicks off this week with the Stock Show Parade Thursday at noon in downtown Denver.
Due to the construction for the Central 70 project on Interstate 70 this year, parking is limited.
There is free parking offered at Coors Field for the 10-day event. Free shuttles will take people for a 10-minute ride to the National Western Stock Show Complex.
There are other free lots located northeast of the ticket office.
The National Western Stock Show takes place from Jan. 11-26 this year. Get more information at nationalwestern.com.