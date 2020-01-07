



Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a plant shop to a day spa known for its floatation treatments.

– Visiting Sloan Lake, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sloan Lake, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen and Cafe

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch eatery Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen and Cafe. Located at 5126 W. 29th Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 269 reviews on Yelp.

According to its website, this popular greasy spoon specializes in biscuits inspired by the South. The menu features various biscuit sandwiches named after cities in North Carolina, such as the Raleigh (cheddar, roast beef and horseradish), Charlotte (bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise) and Asheville (honey mustard, havarti and turkey).

Toast! Wine and Spirits

Next up is Toast! Wine and Spirits, an outlet to score beer, wine and spirits, situated at 3828 W. 23rd Ave. With five stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Toast! Wine and Spirits offers an extensive inventory of libations, which includes numerous craft beers, high-end spirits and wine varietals from around the world.

Planted

Plant store Planted is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3824 W. 23rd Ave., five stars out of 62 reviews.

In addition to eco-friendly foliage, blooming plant arrangements and other greenery, Planted is known for its plant design services and custom living art pieces, such as terrariums and handcrafted planters made from reclaimed wood.

A New Spirit Wellness Center & Spa

Check out A New Spirit Wellness Center & Spa, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp. You can find the day spa at 4840 W. 29th Ave.

Services provided at A New Spirit Wellness Center & Spa range from massages, acupuncture, facials and body wraps to anti-aging skin care procedures, waxing and floating treatments with Epsom salts.

Roberta’s Chocolates

Finally, there’s Roberta’s Chocolates, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews. Stop by 4840 W. 29th Ave. to hit up the candy store and chocolatier next time you’re in the neighborhood.

In the words of its Yelp page, “Roberta’s Chocolates has everything needed to quell almost any sweet tooth,” selling an array of different confections like fudge, truffles, bottled sodas and retro-style candies.

Article provided by Hoodline.