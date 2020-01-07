Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– There’s a critical shortage of blood in the Denver metro area. Vitalant relies on 450 donations a day in the Front Range region to meet the needs of patients.
Vitalant confirms there is less than a two-day supply of blood for patients in the area.
There is a need for platelets and Type O blood.
Most donors give whole blood, but the need for platelets is constant. They have only a five-day shelf life.
It takes about two hours to donate platelets, which are critical in treating trauma patients and those undergoing cancer therapies.
Anyone who would like to donate blood is asked to make an appointment. There are eight donation centers in Colorado.
LINK: Call 303.363.2300 | Vitalant