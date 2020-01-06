(CBS4) – Kamyl Garrette, the 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a teen at the Town Center at Aurora mall, is now formally charged with first-degree murder. Garrette appeared in Arapahoe County Court on Monday and is being held without bond in the Arapahoe County Jail.
Nathan Poindexter, 17, was killed in the shooting inside J.C. Penney on Dec. 27. Officers patrolling the mall responded to reports of gunfire inside the store and found him wounded. He died at a hospital.
As part of Monday’s court proceedings, a representative of J.C. Penney turned over surveillance video to the court. It’s unclear what was captured on the video.
Garrette also now formally faces charges that include trespass, violent crime causing death and violent crime using a weapon. His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.
Poindexter was part of a program called Young Kings of Denver that inspires and uplifts young men of color, and the director told CBS4 he was a leader among his friends.
The shooting was the second at the mall in December, after a Dec. 14 shooting injured a boy. Last March a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the mall’s parking lot.