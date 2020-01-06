Comments
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a free ice fishing clinic later this month. Anglers of all ages and experience are welcome.
Wildlife officers will host the event at Tarryall Reservoir in Park County on Jan. 18.
They will teach ice safety, how to use equipment and fishing techniques. The equipment is also provided.
Those interested need to register online.