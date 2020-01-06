  • CBS4On Air

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a free ice fishing clinic later this month. Anglers of all ages and experience are welcome.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Wildlife officers will host the event at Tarryall Reservoir in Park County on Jan. 18.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

They will teach ice safety, how to use equipment and fishing techniques. The equipment is also provided.

Those interested need to register online.

