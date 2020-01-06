



– Denver Public Safety Director Troy Riggs is resigning to take a job in the private sector. Riggs is stepping down after nearly two-years as head of the Denver Department of Public Safety.

“I has been the honor of a lifetime to serve Mayor Hancock and citizens of Denver,” Riggs said in a statement. “After 30 years of public service I owe it to my family to step into this new endeavor.”

Riggs joined the Department of Public Safety in November 2017 as deputy director of operations under former safety director Stephanie O’Malley. Riggs was promoted in Feb. 2018 when O’Malley resigned.

During his career in Denver, Riggs created the city’s Opportunity Index, which measures education, crime, health, etc. in all 142 census tracts in Denver. Riggs also worked to create a new system to investigate misconduct at the Denver Sheriff’s Department and lower overtime costs.

Together with Mayor Hancock, Riggs helped lead a new community initiative to feed the hungry. In August, the Denver Police Department teamed up with the nonprofit “We Don’t Waste” to place bags of food in 20 police cars to help residents in need.

In Dec. 2018, Riggs invited Volunteers of America into the Denver jail after learning that half of those who were being put behind bars each night were on mental health holds. Many of them, he said, are released, with nowhere to go and no treatment, only to end up right back at the jail.

Before moving to Denver, Riggs served as Police Chief and Director of Public Safety in Indianapolis and Police Chief and Assistant City Manager in Corpus Christi, Texas. He also served as a police officer for 20 years, working his way from recruit to Assistant Chief and Chief of Staff.

Riggs has not announced where he has accepted a new role in the public sector. He will sit down for an interview with CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd on Friday.

