



– A stretched out area of low pressure draped across Colorado on Monday will cause very gusty winds in parts of the state including in the mountains and on the Eastern Plains.

There will also be significant wind across northern Colorado including in the Fort Collins area and especially locations north of Fort Collins such as Wellington. These areas are under a HIGH WIND WARNING until 5 p.m. Monday for sustained northwest winds of 35 to 45 mph and wind gusts up to 65 mph. Locations farther east including Fort Morgan, Sterling, Akron, Wray, and Burlington are also under a warning through early evening on Monday. Even stronger wind is possible in far western Nebraska and across southeast Wyoming. Gusts could reach 75 mph in the Cheyenne area.

Metro Denver will experience occasional gusts up to 40 mph – enough to notice but nothing like the wind found elsewhere.

In the mountains it will be a combination of snow and wind on Monday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until 5 p.m. for the I-70 mountain corridor between Georgetown and Copper Mountain. These areas will see total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches along with winds gusting over 65 mph above timberline. Hurricane force wind starts at 74 mph and winds of this strength are certainly possible over the higher peaks and passes such Loveland Pass and Berthoud Pass.

Slippery roads are likely in the mountains on Monday and areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility to near zero at times.

The storm system responsible for the wind and snow will move far enough away from Colorado Monday night to loose it’s influence on our weather.

The next storm to arrive will hold off until Thursday and Friday allowing for two sunny and warmer days nearly statewide on Tuesday and Wednesday.