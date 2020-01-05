Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A snowboarder had to be rescued after he fell 100 feet on the south side of Quandary Peak on Saturday. Summit County Rescue Group responded to the call.
They say the snowboarder called 911 near the Blue Lakes dam. His snowboard was about 200 vertical feet above him, rescuers say.
They’re not sure if he fell while coming down the mountain or hiked up from Blue Lakes Road.
Fifteen rescuers and Flight for Life responded. The snowboarder was taken to a medical facility in unknown condition.
Summit County Rescue Group is an all-volunteer, nonprofit mountain rescue team. They rely on grants and donations.