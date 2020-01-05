  • CBS4On Air

By Dillon Thomas
Commerce City News, Greeley News

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — If you bought a Powerball ticket in northern Colorado, you may be the state’s newest millionaire. According to the Colorado Lottery, a $2 million winning ticket was sold at the Loaf m Jug off of 39th Ave. in Greeley.

Another $50,000 winner was sold in Commerce City at the King Soopers off of 104th.

The winning Powerball numbers were 1, 11, 21, 25 and 54. The Powerball power play was 2.

Winners are often encouraged to sign their ticket as soon as possible, to assure the ticket prize cannot be claimed by another person.

Dillon Thomas

