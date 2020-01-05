GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — If you bought a Powerball ticket in northern Colorado, you may be the state’s newest millionaire. According to the Colorado Lottery, a $2 million winning ticket was sold at the Loaf m Jug off of 39th Ave. in Greeley.
Another $50,000 winner was sold in Commerce City at the King Soopers off of 104th.
WOW! Colorado had TWO big #Powerball winners tonight.
🍀 A lucky $2 million ticket sold at @Loafnjug on 39th Ave in Greeley.
🍀 And a lucky $50,000 winning ticket sold at @myKingSoopers on E. 104th in Commerce City. Congrats to our winners!
— Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) January 5, 2020
The winning Powerball numbers were 1, 11, 21, 25 and 54. The Powerball power play was 2.
Winners are often encouraged to sign their ticket as soon as possible, to assure the ticket prize cannot be claimed by another person.