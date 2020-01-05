  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, National Western Stock Show


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s annual National Western Stock Show is less than a week away. The kickoff parade will be Thursday at noon in downtown Denver.

(credit: CBS)

Aside 30 Longhorn cattle and other animals, Colorado businessman Jake Jabs will walk the parade. He’s serving as Grand Marshall.

(credit: National Western Stock Show)

The parade starts outside Union Station and ends at 17th Street and Tremont Place.

A bbq lunch will be served at the Atrium on Broadway after the parade. Tickets are $12.

Comments

Leave a Reply