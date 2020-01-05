Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s annual National Western Stock Show is less than a week away. The kickoff parade will be Thursday at noon in downtown Denver.
Aside 30 Longhorn cattle and other animals, Colorado businessman Jake Jabs will walk the parade. He’s serving as Grand Marshall.
The parade starts outside Union Station and ends at 17th Street and Tremont Place.
A bbq lunch will be served at the Atrium on Broadway after the parade. Tickets are $12.