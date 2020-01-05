



Protesters gathered at the state capitol in Denver on Saturday to rally against the Trump administration’s decision to launch an airstrike in Iraq. The strike killed a powerful Iranian military commander.

Coloradan joined protesters in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. They say the airstrike may end up leading to war.

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force has been blamed for attacks on U.S. troops and American allies going back decades.

President Donald Trump says his decision to launch the strike was the right move and he was trying to prevent a war, not start one.

A former U.S. Marine from Colorado spoke out in support of the strike. Mark “Oz” Geist is a member of the Annex Security Team that fought the Battle of Benghazi, Libya. Geist also helped save 25 Americans as a security contractor in Benghazi, according to his website.

“We are the strongest military in the world right now. We have the right leadership in place that isn’t afraid to use it when necessary, but doesn’t want to use it if he doesn’t have to, and it’s going to be measured in its use. It a complete difference from what we’ve seen in past administrations, and I think people ought to be comfortable with that. I think they ought to be secure in what our current administration is doing and we just have to give support to those that are out there serving,” Geist said.

Sen. Cory Gardner responded to the strike.

“I commend the Administration for taking this decisive action today in Baghdad against Tehran-backed terrorists… I now urge the Administration to be prepared for possible retaliation, including against U.S. troops stationed in the region, and to consult closely with Congress on any next steps should the situation escalate.”

