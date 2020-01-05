  • CBS4On Air

Adams County News, Adams County Sheriff

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people, including two juveniles, for a gang-related shooting in September of 2019. Investigators responded to Rotella Park on Sept. 12.

They say the suspects gathered at the park to start a fight with the victims. The suspects then pulled out firearms and started shooting, officials say.

The victim’s vehicle and several houses on Coronado Parkway were hit.

After multiple interviews and search warrants, the following were arrested and charged:

Anthony Martinez, AKA: “Nutty Polo”, 18, of Commerce City:
Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Cheyann Solano, 18, of Commerce City:
Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Juvenile Male, 16, of Commerce City:
Handgun-Possession by a Juvenile

Juvenile Male, 15, of Denver:
Handgun-Possession by a Juvenile

