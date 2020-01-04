Comments
DENVER (AP) – Colorado is starting off 2020 with plenty of snow in the mountains. Mountain snow moisture statewide is 122% of the usual amount for this time of year.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service says high-country snow moisture is up 30% compared to this time last year. All areas measured by the federal agency in Colorado have above-average snow moisture.
Early-season snow boosted snowpack in the northern part of the state. Snow has fallen in southern ranges more recently, evenly boosting snowpack statewide. Light mountain snow is forecast in northern Colorado in the days ahead.
