FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Broken windshield, damaged vehicles and racist graffiti on homes and churches; those are just some of the crimes Fort Collins police have been investigating the first few days of 2020.
Police say they received multiple reports of criminal mischief on New Year’s Eve. Detectives identified a possible suspect vehicle by looking at surveillance video given to them by a resident.
Police found the vehicle and say three males, two juvenile and one 18 year old, were inside.
Investigators say new information about more victims is ongoing, but multiple felony and misdemeanor charges are expected to be filed.
The names of the two juveniles will not be released, and police will release the name of the 18 year old when charges are filed.
Detectives ask those who believe they may have been victims of this criminal incident and have not yet spoken to police to contact Detective Bryan Vogel at 970-416-2392.