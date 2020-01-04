Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man delivering a newspaper was shot just before his car was stolen early Saturday morning. Police say the suspect shot the driver in the hand near 49th Avenue and Perry Street.
Police say the driver was delivering the Denver Post when someone got inside his Chrysler 300. The victim confronted the thief, and police say that’s when the thief shot the victim through the window.
The victim is expected to be okay.
Police are looking for the vehicle and the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.