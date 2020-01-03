



– We may be nearing the peak of the flu season in the United States. Since the season began, there have been 6.4 million cases across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said flu activity is widespread in 45 states including Colorado. Influenza A and B are the most predominant strains in the state.

“We have to wait and see what happens in the coming weeks,” said Lynnette Brammer, Epidemiologist with the CDC. “Even if we are at peak, we still have half the flu season to go. And there may be other viruses circulating after the influenza B’s that are here right now.”

Nationwide, there have been more than 2,900 deaths reported from flu. In Colorado, 559 people have hospitalized with the virus.

With so many viruses this time of year, doctors say it’s critical to stay home when you are sick. It’s also not too late to get your flu shot. Health officials said the vaccine can reduce the amount of flu cases by half.