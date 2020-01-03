Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Experience Harry Potter in concert! Watch part one of the epic “Harry Potter and the Dealthy Hollows” at Boettcher Concert Hall. The film is set to live music from the Colorado Symphony. The show runs Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $15.
Saturday is free day at the Denver Art Museum. Explore fun things for families and visit exhibitions.
Enjoy everything the museum has to offer from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It’s your last weekend to check out Camp Christmas. Tickets are going fast! Head to The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace for an over-the-top holiday extravaganza! The immersive installation wraps up the holiday season with mesmerizing displays of decorations. Admission is $15.