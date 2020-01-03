BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — An Uber driver is in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger at her home in Boulder on Valentine’s Day. Mark Saunders, 41, was arrested on Dec. 27 on suspicion of sexual assault and sexual contact with a helpless victim.

The assault allegedly happened after Saunders drove the woman home from a friend’s house last February. The woman told investigators she called an Uber after consuming three beers and three shots, but did not remember leaving and had to check her phone to see what time she called for a ride.

The woman called police the next morning and said she woke up wearing a shirt she had not been wearing the night before. She later told investigators she remembered being in bed — with a man on top of her and believed it was the Uber driver. She said some of the condoms she kept in her bedroom were missing.

The woman told police that her roommate had seen a man in their home that night, and that she seems “very out of it” and the man seemed “pleasant” but “uncomfortable” and asked if he should leave.

The following morning, the woman opened the Uber app and showed her roommate a photo of her driver. The roommate confirmed it was the man who had been in their house. The roommate said the woman was “”distraught” and “didn’t remember much of anything.”

The woman was given a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) forensic exam on Feb. 15. Investigators were able to match DNA from the exam to Saunders.

Saunders was later arrested on suspicion of sexual assault (incapable of appraising), which is a felony and unlawful sexual contact, which is a misdemeanor.