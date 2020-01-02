DENVER (AP) – Presidential hopeful Michael Bennet is releasing a $6 trillion plan he calls “the Real Deal.” It’s an attempt to contrast Bennet’s pragmatic visions with those of rivals for the Democratic nomination like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who’ve made more sweeping promises.
Bennet argues that his ideas are still big but also realistic. Those ideas include universal prekindergarten, a government payment to all parents of children under age 18 and a $1 trillion housing plan.
So far, the Colorado senator’s approach has not helped him in the race. He’s polled so low he hasn’t been on the debate stage since July.
