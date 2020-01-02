



– Looking to uncover all that Jefferson Park has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a hair styling parlor to a brewery with tasting room.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Jefferson Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Elle B Salon

Topping the list is hair studio Elle B Salon. Located at 2931 W. 25th Ave., Unit 102, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 212 reviews on Yelp.

First established in 2015, Elle B Salon offers customized styling services that focus on the client’s individual preferences. Specialties include hair extensions, blowouts, cuts and coloring treatments.

Federal Bar & Grill

Next up is gastropub Federal Bar & Grill, situated at 2544 Federal Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Federal Bar & Grill is known for its vast selection of rotating draft beer, mixed drinks and brunch menu, which includes sweet potato chorizo hash, a breakfast burrito, omelettes, eggs Benedict, pancakes and much more.

2914 Coffee

2914 Coffee, a cafe to score coffee, tea and more, is another excellent choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2914 W. 25th Ave., 4.5 stars out of 227 reviews.

This well-loved coffee shop features a variety of coffee and espresso-based beverages, teas, bottled drinks and Italian sodas, in addition to food items like sandwiches, cookies and pastries.

Little Machine Beer

Little Machine Beer, a brewery, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 138 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2924 W. 20th Ave. to experience it for yourself.

Little Machine Beer produces an assortment of traditional beer varietals, as well as specialty brews and rotating seasonal creations, which guests can sample in the brewery’s on-site tasting room.

Tacos El Paisa

Last but not least, check out Tacos El Paisa, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 119 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican eatery at 1920 Federal Blvd.

Noteworthy dishes to try here include the carne asada tacos, fajitas, smothered burrito, tamales, torta sandwiches and the Molcajete El Paisa platter, consisting of shrimp, steak, chicken, chorizo and nopales.

Article provided by Hoodline.