ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– As the 2019 season ends, the Denver Broncos go into the offseason with the feeling of hope towards a return back to the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 four years ago.

“I think that we’re at the point where the good feeling is we’ve bounced off the bottom,” Broncos President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway said on Tuesday. “When you’re losing, the whole thing is getting that locker room turned around. That’s the most important thing, and where they feel like they have a chance to be successful.”



For the Broncos to get back to their winning ways, they will need to make wise moves in the offseason starting with their free agents. According to Spotrac, the Broncos have 27 free agents and a club option with offensive guard Ron Leary. Also, according to the financial website, Denver will have $60,367,518 in salary cap space in 2020, the 12th most in the NFL.

With the Broncos winning four of their last five games and the emergency of rookie quarterback Drew Lock, Elway will look to bring in players who will gel with the younger players in the locker room.

“We can now add to that locker room, and add the right kind of people, the right kind of players that again, when we start in the offseason program, that there’s that feeling that we can compete,” Elway said. “Getting back to the same thing, our goal has never changed. Our goal is still to win a World Championship. That’s still our sight. We talk about not making the playoffs, but our goal is still to win a World Championship.”

As the Broncos begin the offseason preparations, here are a couple of key dates to keep in mind:

NFL Scouting Combine (Feb. 24 – March 2)

Deadline to designate Franchise and Transition Players (March 10, by 2 p.m.)

Free Agency Begins (March 18)

2020 NFL Draft (April 23-25)

List of Denver Broncos free agents:

Club Option (1): Ron Leary (If released before June 1, Broncos would save $8,437,500 against the salary cap.)

Unrestricted Free Agents (14): Chris Harris Jr., Justin Simmons, Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris, Theo Riddick, Casey Kreiter, Adam Gotsis, Cyrus Jones, Jeremiah Attaochu, Corey Nelson, Devontae Booker, Connor McGovern, Will Parks, Joel Heath

Restrictive Free Agents (8): DeVante Bausby, Elijah Wilkinson, Joe Jones, Dymonte Thomas, Mike Purcell, Brandon Allen, Tim Patrick, Dadi Nicholas

Exclusive Restrictive Free Agents (5): Davontae Harris, Trey Marshall, Diontae Spencer, Jake Rodgers, Quinn Bailey