



– The count from the 2020 Census could mean Colorado gets another congressional seat in Washington. That’s based on new U.S. Census estimates that were released this week

Colorado is one of five states in the West and South that are projected to gain a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives once the population count effort is complete. The others are Arizona, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon. Florida is expected to gain at least two seats and Texas is expected to gain at least three.

The following states are projected to possibly lose a district: Alabama, California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia.

Colorado currently has seven Congressional districts. If a new district is added the state’s district map will have to be re-drawn. The current representatives are as follows.

CD1

Rep. Diane DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District

CD2

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District

CD3

Rep. Scott Tipton, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

CD4

Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District

CD5

Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 5th Congressional District

CD6

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District

CD7

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 7th Congressional District

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. In addition to helping decide representation in Congress, the data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau determines how more than $675 billion in federal funds are distributed back to states and local communities.

In 2020, uniformed workers will ask residents in Colorado some basic questions. They include address verification, people in the household, race, and gender. Census workers will never ask for a credit card number or Social Security number.

In 2020, you’ll also have several new options of how you can respond to the Census. In March, most people will receive an invitation to respond by mail, over the phone, or online. Census Day will be on April 1.