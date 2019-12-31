(CBS4) – As New Year’s Eve celebrations take place, law enforcement across the state will be out in full force. Colorado State Patrol said crews will specifically be assigned DUI enforcement on Tuesday night.

“Their job is to find those dangerous drivers who are behind the wheel, under the influence of something,” explained Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol.

This year, has been dangerous and deadly for Colorado drivers. CSP said through December 10th, there have been more than 550 traffic deaths on our roadways. Since the data was complied, those numbers have increased.

Trooper Lewis said the number of traffic deaths is slightly less than last year, but is still too high.

“It’s fantastic that we saved more lives this year versus what we’ve lost in years past,” Trooper Lewis said. “But were still losing hundreds of people. Close to 600 people this year.”

In November, troopers reported six fatal crashes in just 12 hours. Trooper Lewis said fatal crashes are caused by a number of things, such as driving under the influence or distracted driving.

In 2019, CSP issued more than 17,000 seat belt citations and saw more than 100 people killed, who weren’t wearing a seat belt at the time of a crash.

“People still aren’t buckling up,” he told CBS4. “Were at about 88 percent across the state, but it’s not enough. We want 100 percent compliance.”

As we head into the new year, Colorado State Patrol is asking our community to make safe driving a priority.

“Buckle up, drive sober, put the phone down,” Trooper Lewis said. “Whatever it needs to be in order to be as safe as possible.”