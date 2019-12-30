DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos 2019 football season has come to an end, and there is still uncertainty surrounding the ownership situation. Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis made it clear on Monday, Brittany Bowlen is the only Bowlen sibling who could take over the team.

Brittany currently works for the Broncos as the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. The team’s three-member ownership trust have favored her all along to be her father’s successor.

Ellis pointed out in order for Brittany to take over, her siblings would have to agree. If they can’t, the trustees could sell the team.

“It is an option, and we told the beneficiaries that,” said Ellis. “If Brittany were to succeed and take over for her father everybody else would have to sign off on that most likely. That may not be a requirement, but it is going to be necessary I think moving forward from a trustee viewpoint.”

Here was Joe Ellis' response when asked if a sale of the team is still an option at some point.#4Broncos #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/crwgAlPKAb — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 30, 2019

Ellis is joined by Rich Slivka, the Broncos general counsel, and Mary Kelly, Bowlen’s long-time personal attorney on the team’s ownership trust.