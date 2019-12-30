DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Saturday, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife placed two orphaned bear cubs in an artificial den where they can sleep away the winter.

The cubs were captured by wildlife officers on June 28.

The 10-pound bear cubs were taken to Frisco Creek, the wildlife rehabilitation facility operated by CPW near Del Norte. Officials said the cubs grew up strong and healthy.

At the facility, the bears were raised in outdoor enclosures where they received minimal exposure to humans.

Earlier this month, the cubs were placed in a metal container to where they settled into hibernation.

The container was used to transport the bears back to Douglas County, where they were originally captured.

Video posted by CPW’s Northeast Region shows the 80-pound bears being moved to their new den in the middle of the forest.

Officers tranquilized the animals before moving them in the artificial den.

When they awake from hibernation in the spring, the bears will be able to roam free in their new habitat.