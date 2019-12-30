  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Douglas County News

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Saturday, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife placed two orphaned bear cubs in an artificial den where they can sleep away the winter.

(credit: CPW NE Region)

The cubs were captured by wildlife officers on June 28.

(credit: CPW NE Region)

The 10-pound bear cubs were taken to Frisco Creek, the wildlife rehabilitation facility operated by CPW near Del Norte. Officials said the cubs grew up strong and healthy.

(credit: CPW NE Region)

At the facility, the bears were raised in outdoor enclosures where they received minimal exposure to humans.

(credit: CPW NE Region)

Earlier this month, the cubs were placed in a metal container to where they settled into hibernation.

(credit: CPW NE Region)

The container was used to transport the bears back to Douglas County, where they were originally captured.

(credit: CPW NE Region)

Video posted by CPW’s Northeast Region shows the 80-pound bears being moved to their new den in the middle of the forest.

Officers tranquilized the animals before moving them in the artificial den.

(credit: CPW NE Region)

When they awake from hibernation in the spring, the bears will be able to roam free in their new habitat.

(credit: CPW NE Region)

Comments

Leave a Reply