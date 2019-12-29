DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) — The hottest ticket in Summit County is also ice cold. The Ice Castles opened this weekend in Dillon and sold out Sunday and Monday.

Organizers are hoping the popularity continues to spread on social media and they are using guerrilla marketing to insure it does.

“Just got here, like, 10 minutes ago. It’s so beautiful but very chilly,” Maite Nieblss visiting from Los Angeles told CBS4 Sunday.

It’s pretty safe to say the secret is out.

“Bunch of posts about it when I came out to visit my mom down in Aspen,” Nieblss said. “I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to come out with the ice caves with my mom.'”

Social media superstars are flocking to the icy castles of Dillon for the unique wintertime scenes unfolding behind the ice walls.

“I actually found this spot from a sponsor from Instagram,” Nieblss added.

The ice castles are using social media influencers to cash in on the online buzz. In other words, using the guerrilla marketing to capture a wide audience of eager ice visitors.

“I’m taking a bunch of pictures,” Nieblss said. “I’m going to post a picture in a couple of hours – soon as I’m out of here.”

Bring your cameras, your gloves and your smile.