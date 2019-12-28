  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMNissan Football Preview
    7:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado News, Colorado State Patrol


(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation closed part of Interstate 70 east of Denver Saturday afternoon because of tough driving conditions. Colorado State Patrol responded to a rollover near Airpark Road.

Police say there were multiple separate crashes in the general area.

At least one person was taken to a hospital, but it’s not clear how they’re doing, or how seriously anyone else was hurt.

The closure spanned between Airpark Road and U.S. 24 near Limon. Wind becomes a concern Saturday evening as the snow tapers off.

It’s not clear when CDOT will reopen the highway.

Comments

Leave a Reply