Comments
(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation closed part of Interstate 70 east of Denver Saturday afternoon because of tough driving conditions. Colorado State Patrol responded to a rollover near Airpark Road.
(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation closed part of Interstate 70 east of Denver Saturday afternoon because of tough driving conditions. Colorado State Patrol responded to a rollover near Airpark Road.
Police say there were multiple separate crashes in the general area.
At least one person was taken to a hospital, but it’s not clear how they’re doing, or how seriously anyone else was hurt.
The closure spanned between Airpark Road and U.S. 24 near Limon. Wind becomes a concern Saturday evening as the snow tapers off.
It’s not clear when CDOT will reopen the highway.