ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police want to find a person suspected of stealing a truck. It happened on Dec. 13.
Police say, initially, three suspects arrived at the victim’s home driving a silver SUV. They reportedly stole the victim’s truck at gunpoint.
Police say they found the truck after a pursuit. They add shots were fired by the suspect in that chase.
Police say they are looking for a male suspect, but did not specify whether they caught the other two. The suspect SUV was also located.
If you have any information about this crime you’re asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.