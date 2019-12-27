DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police found a woman who had been shot in the arm in the 4400 block of Washington Street at approximately 6 a.m. Friday. Police believe the woman was shot earlier, in a car near the intersection of 22nd Street and Arapahoe Avenue in downtown Denver.
The silver Saturn involved in the shooting hit the gas line. Gas service to the building was cut off.
A spokesman for the Denver Police Department, Officer Kurt Barnes, said the woman is not cooperating with police and investigators have no description of the person who shot her. However, it is believed one person fired multiple shots at the her car. Barnes said it appears the shooter was targeting the victim and police do not believe there is any danger to the general public.
A business owner near 22nd and Arapahoe captured photos of the area blocked off with crime scene tape. He told CBS there were approximately 30 shell casings and evidence markers on the ground.
The business owner said this is not the first shooting in the area recently — adding that there was another shooting on Christmas day. He tells CBS4 he plans to install new security cameras.
The woman is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 760-913-STOP (7867)