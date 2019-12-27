EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of puppies being thrown out of a moving vehicle Friday morning. Garrett Ross witnessed the crime and posted photos on social media.
Ross said he and his fiance were driving to work when they saw someone throw several dogs out of a white car on Highway 24, northeast of Colorado Springs.
Ross and his fiance said two of the dogs were gravely wounded and the others ran off. While they were looking for the dogs, Ross said other drivers were honking at them and making obscene gestures, likely unaware of the crime.
“The amount of heartless people I saw this morning broke my heart,” Garrett posted to social media. “I hate these babies had to die like that so young! They were just puppies!’
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-390-5555.