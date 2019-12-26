— Police in New Mexico on Thursday were investigating the apparent fatal shooting of four people found dead on Christmas Day in a home in a suburb of Albuquerque. All of the victims appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, police in the community of Rio Rancho said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Police did not identify the victims or say whether they have identified a suspect or suspects.

Rose Varona told KRQE-TV that she’s related to the people who lived at the home and that her brother and mother found the bodies. A family of four lived in the house and stayed up late Tuesday night to celebrate Christmas Eve, Varona told KRQE-TV.

On Wednesday, Varona said relatives started to become worried that they had not heard from the family, so her mother and brother went to the home. That’s when they found the bodies, Varona said.

“We just try to draw the strength from God, even though we don’t understand what’s going on,” Varona said.

Police posted the following statement on Facebook, declaring they “do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public:”

“Four victims were located deceased inside the home. At this time, no additional information is available. This is still an active investigation and we do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public.

“At 4:15 PM today, our officers responded to Martin Meadows Drive in the Northern Meadows sub-division regarding a shooting investigation. Multiple victims were found deceased inside a residence; all with what appear to be gunshot wounds. We do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. We anticipate this investigation to continue through the night. Please follow this posting for additional information.”