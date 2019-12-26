Comments
(CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured lovely video of some of our native animals Thursday morning near Superior.
“Colorado is home to some 287,000 elk — the largest elk population in the world. It is quite the sight to see a large elk herd move across the landscape.”
Earlier in the day, CPW officials shared another video of the herd moving through the thick fog.
