(CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured lovely video of some of our native animals Thursday morning near Superior.

“Colorado is home to some 287,000 elk — the largest elk population in the world. It is quite the sight to see a large elk herd move across the landscape.”

Earlier in the day, CPW officials shared another video of the herd moving through the thick fog.

