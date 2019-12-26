Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police are investigating a bank robbery Thursday afternoon. Investigators said the armed suspect walked into the bank at 50th Avenue and Kipling Street around 2:15 p.m.
A photo released by police shows the suspect displaying a black handgun. He is described as a white man with a thin build and long brown hair. He was seen wearing a blue puffer coat and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Arvada Police at 720-898-6900 or CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867.