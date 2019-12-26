  • CBS4On Air

Arvada News, Arvada Police Department

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police are investigating a bank robbery Thursday afternoon. Investigators said the armed suspect walked into the bank at 50th Avenue and Kipling Street around 2:15 p.m.

Arvada police are searching for an armed robbery suspect at 50th Ave. and Kipling St. Thursday afternoon.

Arvada police are searching for an armed robbery suspect at 50th Ave. and Kipling St. Thursday afternoon. (credit: Arvada Police Department)

A photo released by police shows the suspect displaying a black handgun. He is described as a white man with a thin build and long brown hair. He was seen wearing a blue puffer coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Arvada Police at 720-898-6900 or CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867.

