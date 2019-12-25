



– It’s a Christmas surprise that came a little early. An Erie family woke up to find an exotic car parked in their garage earlier this month.

“So when the door lifted, I was really surprised because obviously, I wasn’t expecting a Lamborghini Aventador,” Xander Backus said.

It’s probably the most epic revelation that’s ever happened to 12-year-old Xander. He’s been in love with the Aventador since driving it in a video game that he plays with his dad. As a family fun project, the two came up with an idea to try to build one using 3-D printers, and a little bit of know-how.

“If I didn’t know how to do math, how to do art, I wouldn’t be here,” Xander explained.

CBS4 first reported the story about the 3-D printed car a few months ago. Shortly after, Lamborghini contacted Xander’s dad, Sterling Backus and put into motion a Christmas surprise.

“I got a phone call from Lamborghini and the idea was they were going to swap a real Aventador for our project in the dead of night,” Sterling recalled.

So, when crews showed up earlier this December, Sterling told his son, it was yet another group interested in seeing the 3-D printed car, this time from Italy. That was true, and the next day Xander woke up to the surprise of his life.

Unfortunately, the Backus’ don’t get to keep the Lambo that showed up. They have to give it back on Dec. 26.

Over the last two weeks, the family has invited people out to see the car, hear their story, and even visited law enforcement to say thank you.

“And then there was this guy who stuck his head out of the car looked surprised and started filming and I just think that this brings joy to people because it’s not every day you see one of these,” Xander told CBS4.

And perhaps, somehow seeing the $500,000 car on the road not only brings a smile to a few people but helps to fuel big dreams in others.

“He’s the best dad ever,” Xander said.

He didn’t get to drive the Aventador this time, however, Xander’s about three years away from getting a learner’s permit. Hopefully, in the future, he’ll get a chance to drive one.