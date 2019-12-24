Filed Under:Wheat Ridge News

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Wheat Ridge are investigating a crash between a construction vehicle and a van. The crash disrupted traffic at 32nd and Youngfield Tuesday morning.

wheat ridge crash

(credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

Investigators say the construction van was traveling eastbound on 32nd to northbound Youngfield when the van ran a red light and struck the health care van.

The driver of the construction truck suffered a minor head injury.

The intersection was blocked during the crash investigation and cleanup.

