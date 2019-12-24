Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Wheat Ridge are investigating a crash between a construction vehicle and a van. The crash disrupted traffic at 32nd and Youngfield Tuesday morning.
Investigators say the construction van was traveling eastbound on 32nd to northbound Youngfield when the van ran a red light and struck the health care van.
No serious injuries. https://t.co/b5Bucfsr6j pic.twitter.com/IIAAHVZNLg
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) December 24, 2019
The driver of the construction truck suffered a minor head injury.
The intersection was blocked during the crash investigation and cleanup.