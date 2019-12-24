  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Greeley News

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Greeley are asking for help finding a porch pirate. This man was caught on camera likely stealing packages that were meant for Christmas.

porch pirate greeley

(credit: Greeley Police)


Home security video shows the man walking up to the door, bending down and picking up packages before walking swiftly away.

Anyone with any information about the porch pirate is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at (970) 350-9605.

