Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Greeley are asking for help finding a porch pirate. This man was caught on camera likely stealing packages that were meant for Christmas.
Home security video shows the man walking up to the door, bending down and picking up packages before walking swiftly away.
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Greeley are asking for help finding a porch pirate. This man was caught on camera likely stealing packages that were meant for Christmas.
Home security video shows the man walking up to the door, bending down and picking up packages before walking swiftly away.
Anyone with any information about the porch pirate is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at (970) 350-9605.