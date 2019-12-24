Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– After an anonymous cash donation was made at the Denver Police Department, officers are helping pay it forward to Coloradans who need it most.
The Denver Police Department has received anonymous donations before, but this time was different. The donor took off before officers could get a name. Now that gift is helping several families at Samaritan House.
“I want to give this to needy families, so please give it to them,” is what the man told Denver Police Lt. Kenneth Chavez before he turned over cash placed in envelopes.
The police department worked with the Samaritan House to help find families who needed some Christmas cheer.
