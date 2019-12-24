



– After a record-breaking month at Denver International Airport in October, DIA is expected to break passenger records this holiday season. More than 6 million people passed through the airport in October.

An estimated 2.5 million people are expected to pass through DIA between Dec. 20 and Jan. 2, 2020. That’s 4% more than the same period last year.

Monday was the busiest day at DIA before the Christmas holiday, with nearly 198,000 people making their way through the airport. Sunday, Dec. 29 is expected to be the busiest day after the holiday, with over 202,000 people traveling through DEN.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM DIA:

Make a Plan and Arrive Early:

Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead by checking FlyDenver.com for real-time information on security screening wait times and for details on the status of the airport’s garages and parking lots.

DEN has three security checkpoints. South Security is open 24 hours a day, North Security is open between 4 a.m.-9 p.m. and Bridge Security is open from 4:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

TSA screening checkpoints are generally busiest early in the morning from about 5a.m.-10 a.m., and from 1p.m.-4 p.m. Arrive in the terminal at least two hours in advance for domestic flights to ensure the smoothest airport experience.

Park or Ride:

Park or Ride: There are a variety of parking options at DEN, including lower-priced shuttle lots, garages and reserved and valet parking. For real-time parking information, before heading to DEN, check FlyDenver.com. While on the road, watch for electronic signs along inbound Peña Blvd.

DEN offers free vehicle services to customers, including jump starts, tire inflation, car key retrieval if they’ve been locked in vehicles and assistance finding lost vehicles. For any of these services, call (303) 342-4645, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Not driving? Take the RTD A Line from Union Station, or meet your Ride App (Uber, Lyft, etc.) driver for pickup On Level 5, Island 5 with other ground transportation services.

Glide through Security:

We all want security lines to move quickly. TSA’s tips include double-checking your personal belongings and carry-on bags for prohibited items and pack carry-on bags so they can be screened quickly and easily. Also, don’t forget to pick up all your belongings after being screened.

Take the Train to the Gates or the Bridge:

If your flight departs from an A gate, consider using the Bridge Security checkpoint, on the north end of Level 6.

Check your boarding pass before boarding the train to determine which concourse to access. United Airlines now operates flights on Concourses A, B and C. If you can’t find your gate on your boarding pass, look it up at flydenver.com/flights

Trains arrive every two minutes. Passengers should board quickly and move to the center of the train to make room for others.

Don’t be Afraid to Ask for Help

DEN’s volunteer ambassadors — easily identifiable in blue plaid uniforms — and customer service staff are available throughout the terminal and concourses to provide directions, information or advice. Check our information assistance webpage for more information about contacting customer service and finding various information booths.

Ice Rink on the Plaza:

Ice skate for free at the rink on the DEN outdoor plaza! The ice-skating rink is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily from until Jan. 20, 2020. Attendees can pick up free skate rentals, then hit the ice for a fun winter activity or before or after their flight. On Friday afternoons, enjoy winter activities and entertainment.

Bag Check:

Checking a bag? DEN offers free bag check and check-in service at the Transit Center and off of Peña Blvd. on 75th Ave. to make it convenient for you to travel, luggage free, from the time you arrive until you board your flight. Learn more at flydenver.com/easycheck.

Beer Passport:

Did someone say free beer? The DEN Beer Passport promises travelers a free pint of beer after purchasing a beer at each of the four Colorado local breweries at DEN: Tivoli Brewery inside Tom’s Urban – pre-security on the plaza between the terminal and the Westin; Breckenridge Brewery – Concourse A near Gate A71; New Belgium Brewing – Concourse B near Gate B30; Great Divide Brewing Co. – Concourse C near Gate C32. Passengers can pick up a free Beer Passport card at any participating brewery or information booth. After purchasing a beer at one of the participating breweries, users will receive a Beer Passport stamp. Once all four stamps are collected, the Passport can be redeemed at any participating brewery for the free pint of beer!

Guaranteed Economy-Parking Rates:

DEN is guaranteeing economy-rate availability during the busiest times this holiday season. From Dec. 23-25, travelers who pull a parking ticket for the economy lots will be guaranteed a parking space at the economy rate. Look for signs on Peña Blvd. to direct you to the open economy lot. Economy parking is walkable to the terminal and there is also shuttle service to the DEN Transit Center.