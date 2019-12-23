



– Visiting Southeast Denver, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this part of Denver by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an outpost of a well-known boba tea chain to a barber shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Southeast Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

The Bagel Deli & Restaurant

Topping the list is eatery The Bagel Deli & Restaurant, which offers breakfast, brunch, bagels and more. Located at 6439 E. Hampden Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 672 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, anticipate a wide array of breakfast, lunch and dinner fare, ranging from huevos rancheros, bagel eggs Benedict, pancakes and homemade oatmeal to vegetable beef barley soup, cheese blintzes, hamburgers and sandwiches.

Las Caras

Next up is Mexican joint Las Caras, situated at 3333 S. Tamarac Drive, Suite T. With four stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Noteworthy menu items to try here include the steak smothered burrito, chili rellenos, cheese enchiladas, grilled chicken quesadillas, nachos and green chili soup.

Kung Fu Tea

Kung Fu Tea, an outlet to score coffee, espresso, bubble tea, juices, slushes and smoothies, is another fine choice. Yelpers give the business, settled at 6365 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 102, 4.5 stars out of 235 reviews.

This popular cafe chain, which has numerous locations across the United States, Canada, Australia, Taiwan, Cambodia and Japan, specializes in boba tea and other customizable novelty beverages. Best-selling drinks include coconut milk tea, honey lemonade punch, taro slush and milk cap winter melon tea.

Legends Barbershop

Last but not least is Legends Barbershop, with 4.5 stars out of 100 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6463 E. Hampden Ave. to give it a go for yourself.

Legends Barbershop provides a variety of grooming services for men, including traditional haircuts, taper cuts, flat tops, fades and straight razor hot towel face shaves.

Article provided by Hoodline.