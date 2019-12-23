Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police, Natalie Meyer


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are looking for a woman they consider missing and endangered. The woman, Natalie Meyer, is a former Secretary of State in Colorado, Denver Elections Division officials say.

Meyer served from 1983 to 1995. She was the longest serving Secretary of State.

Meyer was last seen near 6300 W. Mansfield Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police describe her as 89 years old with white hair and hazel eyes.

Police say she drives a white 2011 Toyota Avalon. Her license plate reads “1SOS.”

Before becoming secretary of state, Meyer served as campaign manager for former U.S. Sen. Bill Armstrong’s 1976 successful re-election bid. She also taught typing, bookkeeping, shorthand, history and English at Bear Valley and Wheat Ridge high schools, state officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-2000.

Comments

Leave a Reply