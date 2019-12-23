Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-2000.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are looking for a woman they consider missing and endangered. The woman, Natalie Meyer, is a former Secretary of State in Colorado, Denver Elections Division officials say.
Meyer served from 1983 to 1995. She was the longest serving Secretary of State.
#DPD is requesting assistance in locating Natalie Meyer, a missing and endangered adult. Last seen in the area of 6300 W. Mansfield Ave. on 12/22/2019 at 2:00 p.m. Her vehicle is a 2011 Toyota Avalon white in color. Lic: 1SOS. Anyone with information is asked to call 720.913.2000 pic.twitter.com/g7eH71Uqx1
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 24, 2019
Meyer was last seen near 6300 W. Mansfield Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police describe her as 89 years old with white hair and hazel eyes.
Police say she drives a white 2011 Toyota Avalon. Her license plate reads “1SOS.”
Before becoming secretary of state, Meyer served as campaign manager for former U.S. Sen. Bill Armstrong’s 1976 successful re-election bid. She also taught typing, bookkeeping, shorthand, history and English at Bear Valley and Wheat Ridge high schools, state officials say.