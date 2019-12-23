  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder News, Boulder Police

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder police are looking for a vehicle involved in a crash that injured two people at Rayleigh Road and Broadway Monday morning.

(credit: Boulder Police)

“Two people were transported from the scene with injuries. The extent of those injuries is undetermined at this time,” police tweeted.

Police said a red Subaru with front end damage and Colorado temporary license plate 1480838 left the scene of the crash. If you see the vehicle, call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333.

Boulder police said they flew a drone at the crash scene to collect evidence.

(credit: Boulder Police)

Comments

Leave a Reply