BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder police are looking for a vehicle involved in a crash that injured two people at Rayleigh Road and Broadway Monday morning.
“Two people were transported from the scene with injuries. The extent of those injuries is undetermined at this time,” police tweeted.
Police said a red Subaru with front end damage and Colorado temporary license plate 1480838 left the scene of the crash. If you see the vehicle, call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333.
Boulder police said they flew a drone at the crash scene to collect evidence.