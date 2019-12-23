Comments
DENVER (CBS4) –Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock showed off some different moves on Sunday. He did a happy dance during the game against the Detroit Lions.
DENVER (CBS4) –Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock showed off some different moves on Sunday. He did a happy dance during the game against the Detroit Lions.
Pop, LOCK, and drop it.
What y'all know about @Drewlock23's dance moves? 🕺#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/p7wEogqohV
— Ryan Greene 📷🎄 (@RyanCBS4) December 22, 2019
“What is that, some kind of Irish jig going on?” CBS4 Anchor Alan Gionet joked.
We’re not sure what to call the dance and there’s no telling whether it will catch on, but Lock’s smile was certainly contagious.
RELATED: Broncos Drew Lock’s Perfect 4th Quarter Sparked Rally Against Lions