DENVER (CBS4) – An extended period of unusually warm mid-December weather will come to an end as we move into the weekend ahead. But even though we will be cooler by Christmas temperatures will still be within a few degrees of normal for this time of year.
If you’re traveling by land to visit friends and loved ones Monday will be a great travel day around our state. There will be extensive cloud cover over the state but it will remain dry.
Things change in the mountains starting late tonight and early on Christmas Eve as a new storm system moves into the region. It will bring snow back into the high country and potentially some rain showers in some of the higher mountain valleys. While there is a very slight chance to see a few stray snow showers or flurries by Christmas in Denver, the foothills and on the eastern plains … overall, places along and east of I-25 will miss out on a White Christmas.
There is a second weather maker that will pass to our south on Thursday and Friday and it too could spread some rain and snow into the state, but most of that will stay in our southern counties.