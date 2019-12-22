Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – At a relatively balmy 67 degrees, the Denver Broncos recorded the second warmest December home game on Sunday. The warmest was Dec. 6, 1981 at 68 degrees.
The Broncos face the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
Temperatures are running anywhere from 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of year, including in Denver.
Snow showers will return to the high country by Monday night and Tuesday.